BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States
May 29 Livanis Publications SA :
* Q1 2015 net loss at 0.67 million euros ($734,655.00) versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* Net cash on march 31, 2015 at 1.07 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss at 450,370 euros versus loss of 4,140 euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 0.76 million euros versus 1.43 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FeiCNN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime Source text - (Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (“RCITPL”) – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE<http://www.sap.com/ > (NYSE: SAP) to launch ‘SARAL GST’ solution for taxpayers in the GST regime. ) Further company coverage: