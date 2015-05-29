May 29 Papoutsanis Industrial and Commercial of Consumer Goods SA :

* Reports Q1 2015 turnover of 3.12 million euros ($3.42 million) versus 3.83 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 EBITDA is 0.26 million euros versus 0.51 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 net loss is 0.15 million euros versus net profit of 0.10 million euros a year ago

* Says net cash on March 31 was 0.89 million euros versus 1.19 million euros year ago