UPDATE 2-Millennial push adds shimmer to Estee Lauder sales
* Shares touch more than 8-month high (Adds CFO and analyst comment, details; updates shares)
May 29 Sumol+Compal SA :
* Q1 net loss 68,319 euros ($74,995) versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 turnover 75.9 million euros versus 63.1 million euros year on year
* Q1 EBITDA up 28.8 percent at 7.8 million euros year on year
* Says at end of March net debt at 189.4 million euros versus 284.3 million euros at end March 2014 (176.8 million euros at end of December 2014)
Source text: bit.ly/1LRIXGu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares touch more than 8-month high (Adds CFO and analyst comment, details; updates shares)
* Steel policy aimed at boosting annual capacity to 300 mln T