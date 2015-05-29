May 29 Sumol+Compal SA :

* Q1 net loss 68,319 euros ($74,995) versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 turnover 75.9 million euros versus 63.1 million euros year on year

* Q1 EBITDA up 28.8 percent at 7.8 million euros year on year

* Says at end of March net debt at 189.4 million euros versus 284.3 million euros at end March 2014 (176.8 million euros at end of December 2014)

