BRIEF-Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion
* Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period)
May 29 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA :
* Q1 2015 net loss at 8.3 million euros ($9.12 million) versus net profit of 0.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.32 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 9.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 39.89 million euros versus 55.87 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 5.37 million euros versus 5.52 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LOd1mN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program