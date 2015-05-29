May 29 Asia Coal Energy Ventures Limited :

* In principle agreement on restructuring of Berau notes

* Announces update in relation to its discussions with holders of notes

* Restructuring would include raising of $150 million of new equity by ARMS via open offer or other pre-emptive equity capital raise fully underwritten by ACE

* Ace has reached in principle agreement regarding terms of a restructuring of 12.5 pct guaranteed senior secured notes due 2015

* Restructuring would include proceeds of equity raising (after deduction of expenses) being used to fund a $145 million shareholder loan from ARMS into BCE

* Restructuring would result in injection of additional circa $50 million of funding into ARMS