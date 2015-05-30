BRIEF-Galaxy Biomedical Investment to invest in Hemp Investment's biotech firm
* Says it signs letter of intent with Hemp Investment Group Co
May 30 Roche Holding AG
* Roche says data shows investigational combination of cobimetinib and zelboraf helps people with advanced melanoma live for a year without their disease worsening
* Roche says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make a decision on the new drug application for cobimetinib in combination with Zelboraf by August 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Says it signs letter of intent with Hemp Investment Group Co
May 8 Town Health International Medical Group Ltd