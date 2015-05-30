May 30 Roche Holding AG

* Roche says data shows investigational combination of cobimetinib and zelboraf helps people with advanced melanoma live for a year without their disease worsening

* Roche says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make a decision on the new drug application for cobimetinib in combination with Zelboraf by August 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)