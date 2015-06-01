June 1 Genticel SA

* Announces positive preclinical proof of concept results of GTL002, its new multivalent HPV therapeutic vaccine candidate based on company's versatile Vaxiclase platform

* Data from preclinical proof of GTL002 show that in vivo immune response was induced against each of the six proteins from HPV viruses in therapeutic vaccine

* Genticel may receive up to $57 million of upfront payments and milestone payments as well as royalties on sales due to licensing agreement signed in February with the Serum Institute of India Ltd. (SIIL)