June 1 Genticel SA
* Announces positive preclinical proof of concept results of
GTL002, its new multivalent HPV therapeutic vaccine candidate
based on company's versatile Vaxiclase platform
* Data from preclinical proof of GTL002 show that in vivo
immune response was induced against each of the six proteins
from HPV viruses in therapeutic vaccine
* Genticel may receive up to $57 million of upfront payments
and milestone payments as well as royalties on sales due to
licensing agreement signed in February with the Serum Institute
of India Ltd. (SIIL)
Source text: bit.ly/1QjzQiW
