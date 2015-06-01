PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 KTG Agrar AG :
* Strengthens equity capital and continues the harvest phase
* Decided to increase share capital by 506,400 new bearer shares (approx. 8 pct of existing share capital) in an ex-rights issue
* Transaction was effected by way of a private placement at a offering price of 14.33 euros ($15.68) per share
* Gross proceeds for agricultural company amount to approx. 7.25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured