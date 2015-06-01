PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
June 1 Choppies Enterprises Ltd
* Proposed purchase of ten supermarkets in Kenya
* Choppies will operate with a 25 pct local partner in Kenya in terms of joint-venture agreement with promoters of export trading group
* Choppies Supermarket Kenya Limited will buy assets and business name for a purchase consideration of approximately $10 million
* Purchase consideration will be funded with debt and from existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
