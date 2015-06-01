Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
June 1 Asetek A/S :
* Asetek selected to liquid cool CIARA's high frequency servers
* Has been selected by CIARA, a leading supplier of enterprise servers, storage and services, to liquid cool its High Frequency server line
* Expects business to generate revenues in excess of $1,000,000 per year with delivery scheduled to begin in Q3 2015

* Q1 revenue $572.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.5 million