* Prodways, Groupe Gorgé subsidiary, announces fundraising for a total amount of 25 million euros ($27.40 million) including 10 million euros from Fimalac and 15 million euros made by Groupe Gorgé

* Following this operation, Fimalac could hold an interest of 4.45 percent stake in Prodways group