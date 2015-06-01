BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Groupe Gorge SA :
* Prodways, Groupe Gorgé subsidiary, announces fundraising for a total amount of 25 million euros ($27.40 million) including 10 million euros from Fimalac and 15 million euros made by Groupe Gorgé
* Following this operation, Fimalac could hold an interest of 4.45 percent stake in Prodways group Source text: bit.ly/1Kxl7Q0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering