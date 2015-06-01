June 1 Transgene SA :
* Announces positive new results from phase IIb time trial
with TG4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer
* Says results have been presented at American Society of
Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago
* Data confirms strength of previously reported improvements
in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)
* TG4010 has improved response rate and longer duration of
response and activity in patients with low PD-L1 expressing
tumors, particularly in patients with non-squamous tumors
