June 1 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive reports topline results of phase iii circus study in acute myocardial infarction

* The study of CicloMulsion in patients with a specific type of heart attack known as ST-segment elevation acute myocardial infarction (STEMI) did not meet its primary clinical endpoint in a topline analysis.

* It is anticipated that the full results of the 12-month data from the CIRCUS study will be made available in the third quarter.

* Today's topline result is expected to delay the commercialization of CicloMulsion.