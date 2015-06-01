June 1 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive reports topline results of phase iii circus
study in acute myocardial infarction
* The study of CicloMulsion in patients with a specific
type of heart attack known as ST-segment elevation acute
myocardial infarction (STEMI) did not meet its primary clinical
endpoint in a topline analysis.
* It is anticipated that the full results of the
12-month data from the CIRCUS study will be made available in
the third quarter.
* Today's topline result is expected to delay the
commercialization of CicloMulsion.
