June 1 AKB Moskovskiy Industrialnyi Bank OJSC :

* FY 2014 loss for period of 4.36 billion roubles ($82.61 million) versus profit of 603.8 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income 3.17 billion roubles versus 2.88 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net interest income 7.45 billion roubles versus 7.17 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loan loss provisions 3.93 billion roubles versus 522.6 million roubles year ago

* Says capital adequacy ratio as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 10.8 pct versus 10.3 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1AEBOsC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 52.7750 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)