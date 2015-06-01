June 1 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Sells Vårberg Centrum

* Says transaction has been carried out through sale of a company with an underlying property value of 210 million Swedish crowns ($24.50 million)

* Sold its 60 percent stake in Vårberg Centrum

* Vårberg Centrum has been bought by A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB

