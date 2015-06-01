June 1 Ålandsbanken Abp :

* Merger between Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) and Ålandsbanken Asset Management AB was implemented on June 1, 2015

* Says in addition, a cash amount of 1,233,629 euros ($1.35 million) was paid

* Board decided to issue 762,912 Series B shares on June 1, 2015 as payment of merger consideration

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)