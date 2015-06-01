BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Ålandsbanken Abp :
* Merger between Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) and Ålandsbanken Asset Management AB was implemented on June 1, 2015
* Says in addition, a cash amount of 1,233,629 euros ($1.35 million) was paid
* Board decided to issue 762,912 Series B shares on June 1, 2015 as payment of merger consideration
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering