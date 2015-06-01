BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
June 1 Prudential Plc
* Directorate change
* John Foley, group investment director, has agreed to take on role of interim group Chief Risk Officer
* Foley will remain on group executive committee and attend meetings of board.
* With departure of Pierre-Olivier Bouée, John Foley, group investment director, has agreed to take on role of interim group chief risk officer
* Barry Stowe as chairman and chief executive officer of North American Business Unit, succeeding Mike Wells, who today takes over as group chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.