June 1 Prudential Plc

* Directorate change

* John Foley, group investment director, has agreed to take on role of interim group Chief Risk Officer

* Foley will remain on group executive committee and attend meetings of board.

* With departure of Pierre-Olivier Bouée, John Foley, group investment director, has agreed to take on role of interim group chief risk officer

* Barry Stowe as chairman and chief executive officer of North American Business Unit, succeeding Mike Wells, who today takes over as group chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: