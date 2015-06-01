BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
June 1 Pragma Inkaso SA :
* Its fund, Pragma 1 FIZ NFS, acquires a portfolio of liabilities of a nominal value of 60.2 million zlotys ($15.9 million)
* The nominal value of the fund's portfolio of liabilities has risen to 555 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7831 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.