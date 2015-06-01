PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 Fenix Outdoor International
* Says buys Frilufts Retail Europe
* Sees one-off costs of SEK 5 mln in Q2 due to measures to increase profitability in the "Friluft"-segment
* Sees "Friluft"-segment will contribute to a positive operating result from second half of 2015
* Says previously announced deal now finalized Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured