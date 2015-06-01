BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 GBS Asset Management AG :
* FY 2014 net income stood at 300,000 euros ($328,440)(352,000 euros year ago)
* FY 2014 result from ordinary activities increased in 2014 to 548,000 euros (439,000 euros year ago)
* Preliminary net profit as per April 30 of 170,000 euros
* Sees FY 2015 profit on the level of 2014
* Increased dividend to 1.25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering