June 1 GBS Asset Management AG :

* FY 2014 net income stood at 300,000 euros ($328,440)(352,000 euros year ago)

* FY 2014 result from ordinary activities increased in 2014 to 548,000 euros (439,000 euros year ago)

* Preliminary net profit as per April 30 of 170,000 euros

* Sees FY 2015 profit on the level of 2014

* Increased dividend to 1.25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)