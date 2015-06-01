June 1 TrustBuddy AB :

* Announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased return to lendersTrustbuddy announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased return to lenders

* Says new credit-scoring engine will go live during June/July 2015

* Says TrustBuddy scoring engine is a sizeable asset for company and creates substantial value that will grow over time

* Says by Q3 2015, TrustBuddy expects to have reduced share of originated loan volume that reaches debt collection by 20 pct - 50 pct year-on-year, with aid of new credit policies and proprietary credit-scoring engine Source text for Eikon:

