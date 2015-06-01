BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* Publishes a prospectus in connection with rights issue
* Says offering includes 6,121,505 shares with nominal value 10 Danish crowns
* Says shares are offered at fixed price of 115 crowns per offered share
* Says gross proceeds of offering will amount to 704.0 million crowns
* Says subscription period runs from June 9 to June 22 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8241 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering