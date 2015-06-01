June 1 Nordjyske Bank A/S :

* Publishes a prospectus in connection with rights issue

* Says offering includes 6,121,505 shares with nominal value 10 Danish crowns

* Says shares are offered at fixed price of 115 crowns per offered share

* Says gross proceeds of offering will amount to 704.0 million crowns

* Says subscription period runs from June 9 to June 22 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8241 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)