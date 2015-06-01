June 1 Opera Software :

* Opera Software ASA and Google Inc. have entered into a new agreement to integrate Google as the default search partner for the Opera mobile and desktop browsers (Opera Desktop, Opera Mobile and Opera Mini)

* The agreement replaces the agreement from August 2012 and is effective through December 31 2017

* The agreement covers all global territories and includes all of Opera's standard mobile and desktop Web browsers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)