* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
June 1 Asgaard Group A/S :
* Says Asgaard Group A/S on June 1 sells 70,294 own shares at market value of 4,358,228 Danish crowns ($638,830.29)
* Says company's ownership of own shares amounts to 0 pct after transaction Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8222 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.