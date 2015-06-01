June 1 Asgaard Group A/S :

* Says Asgaard Group A/S on June 1 sells 70,294 own shares at market value of 4,358,228 Danish crowns ($638,830.29)

* Says company's ownership of own shares amounts to 0 pct after transaction Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.8222 Danish crowns)