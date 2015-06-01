June 1 Capital Property Fund Ltd
* Envisaged that approximately 25% of price of office
portfolio will be settled in issued shares of NEWREIT, amounting
to approximately r1 billion in shares in NEWREIT
* Transaction would result in Capital shareholders
exchanging their Capital shares for a basket of shares
comprising, per Capital share, 0.355 Fortress A shares, 0.355
Fortress B shares and a proportionate number of NEWREIT
consideration shares
* Fortress envisages that spin-off by Capital of its office
portfolio in order to establish a new JSE-listed REIT would be
implemented as a component of transaction
* NEWREIT consideration shares will be delivered to Capital
shareholders on implementation of transaction
* Fortress board is confident that Fortress will achieve
overall growth in distributions of approximately 18% for 2016
financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)