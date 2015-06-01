PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Signs distribution agreement with Eurocash SA with estimated turnover of 272 million zlotys ($72.2 million) in next five years
* The agreement is the continuation of cooperation between the parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured