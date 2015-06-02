BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
June 2 Nobel Biocare Holding AG :
* Announces cancellation of publicly held Nobel Biocare shares and de-listing from Six Swiss Exchange as of June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
