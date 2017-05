METALS-London copper drifts as technical push fades

MELBOURNE, May 3 London copper dropped on Wednesday from a three-week high hit the session before as prices consolidated after failing to break technical resistance and given a lack of other drivers, traders said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper slipped by 0.7 percent to $5,763 a tonne by 0150 GMT, paring 1.2 percent gains from the previous session when prices topped out at $5,820 a tonne, the highest in three weeks, and closed at the 100-day