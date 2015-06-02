June 2 Citycon Oyj
* Update on Citycon's financing arrangements for the Sektor
acquisition
* Says after closing of the Sektor deal, Citycon will
consider available alternatives to optimise its long term
financial structure and refinance the bridge financing
facilities and
existing Sektor debt within the next year, including issuance of
bonds and divestments of non-core assets
* Says Citycon's identified non-core portfolio amounts to
approximately EUR 300 million, which management expects to
divest during the next years
