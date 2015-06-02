BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
June 2 Oncodesign SA :
* UCB SA exercises its option to license a program from Oncodesign targeting neurological diseases
* Option follows successful reaching of a major milestone in its joint discovery collaboration with UCB that applies to Oncodesign's Nanocyclix technology on a kinase target
* Agreement grants UCB exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights on a selected panel of highly specific compounds
* Option exercise triggers payment of an upfront technology access fee for Oncodesign
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :