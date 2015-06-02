June 2 Recipharm publ AB :

* Recipharm signs partnership agreement on pharmaceutical development with Follicum

* Agreement concerns preparation for a clinical trial of drug candidate FOL-005

* Says product is expected to be ready at end of year, in time for launch of clinical study

* Has been engaged to formulate and produce product that will be used in clinical trial

