BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
June 2 Recipharm publ AB :
* Recipharm signs partnership agreement on pharmaceutical development with Follicum
* Agreement concerns preparation for a clinical trial of drug candidate FOL-005
* Says product is expected to be ready at end of year, in time for launch of clinical study
* Has been engaged to formulate and produce product that will be used in clinical trial
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :