June 2 British Land Company Plc :

* Launch of an offering of £350 million of senior, unsecured convertible bonds due 2020

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund £210 million acquisition of one Sheldon Square, Paddington Central in April 2015, £135 million acquisition of Surrey Quays Leisure Park, Canada Water in March 2015, and to fund committed development spending

* Bonds, which will have an expected maturity date of 9 June 2020, will be issued at par and are expected to carry a coupon of between 0.00 pct and 0.50 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: