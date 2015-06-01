June 1 SES SA :
* Announces a capital increase, the signature of a
subscription agreement and a forward agreement
* Signed on May 29 a subscription agreement with a financial
institution relating to subscription of 6,000,000 A-shares of
SES in connection with a 7,500,000 euros reserved capital
increase
* 6,000,000 A-shares (with no par value) have been issued
today simultaneously with 3,000,000 B-shares (with no par value)
subscribed by existing shareholders of B-shares, resulting in a
11,250,000 euros ($12.3 million) overall capital increase
* Issue price per share is 32.24 euros (closing price), for
A-shares, and 12.896 euros for B-shares
* Funds raised will be used to finance the purchase by SES
of FDRs within the framework of its share buy-back programme
* On May 29, 2015, SES entered into a forward agreement with
above mentioned financial institution for purchase of FDRS in
relation to 6,000,000 a-shares of SES
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
