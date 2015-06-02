June 2 Roche Holding AG
* Roche announces a collaboration with Amgen on a phase 1b
study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of talimogene
laherparepvec, Amgen's investigational oncolytic immunotherapy,
in combination with Roche's investigational anti-PDL1 therapy
atezolizumab, in patients with triple-negative breast cancer and
colorectal cancer with liver metastases
* Says it is the first trial to combine investigational
immunotherapies for triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal
cancer with liver metastases
* Talimogene laherparepvec is an investigational oncolytic
immunotherapy designed to selectively replicate in tumours (but
not normal tissue) and to initiate an immune response to target
cancer cells
* Atezolizumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody
designed to interfere with the PD-L1 protein
* Says combination of investigational agents talimogene
laherparepvec, which could activate tumour-specific immune
response, with atezolizumab, which could restore immunity by
blocking inhibitory T-cell checkpoints, has the potential to
increase anti-tumour activity relative to each agent alone
