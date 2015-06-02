BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
June 2 NEL ASA :
* Says has raised 69,257,500 Norwegian crowns ($8.72 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement of 51,301,852 new shares, each with a par value of 0.20 crowns and a price of 1.35 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9388 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :