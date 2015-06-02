June 2 NEL ASA :

* Says has raised 69,257,500 Norwegian crowns ($8.72 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement of 51,301,852 new shares, each with a par value of 0.20 crowns and a price of 1.35 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.9388 Norwegian crowns)