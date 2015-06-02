June 2 F-secure Oyj :
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire nSense, a
privately held Danish company
* Deal value consists of an immediate payment of 11 million
euros ($12 million) in cash, a deferred payment of 4 million
euros in F-Secure shares and an earn-out element worth a of 3
million euros in cash
* nSense CEO Jens Thonke will join F-Secure leadership team
as of June 2 2015
* All of around 70 nSense employees will transfer to
F-Secure
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)