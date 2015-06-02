June 2 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (fca) has published results of its thematic review of delegated authority arrangements in general insurance market.

* Fca review highlighted that some firms do not treat these arrangements as outsourcing and improvements are needed to due diligence and way they manage outsourced arrangements, particularly in considering and assessing customer outcomes.

* Fca Said Some Insurers Did Not Carry Out Any Conduct Focussed due diligence when selecting third parties, or had not considered whether products they underwrite treat customers fairly; both in terms of value and service delivered

* Some intermediaries undertaking product design activities did not recognise the extent of their responsibilities as product providers

* FCA said All firms must ensure they have appropriate oversight of outsourced arrangements and make any necessary changes to ensure that customers are treated fairly and not at risk of detriment.