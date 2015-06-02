June 2 (Reuters) -
* Financial conduct authority (fca) has published results of
its thematic review of delegated authority arrangements in
general insurance market.
* Fca review highlighted that some firms do not treat these
arrangements as outsourcing and improvements are needed to due
diligence and way they manage outsourced arrangements,
particularly in considering and assessing customer outcomes.
* Fca Said Some Insurers Did Not Carry Out Any Conduct
Focussed due diligence when selecting third parties, or had not
considered whether products they underwrite treat customers
fairly; both in terms of value and service delivered
* Some intermediaries undertaking product design activities
did not recognise the extent of their responsibilities as
product providers
* FCA said All firms must ensure they have appropriate
oversight of outsourced arrangements and make any necessary
changes to ensure that customers are treated fairly and not at
risk of detriment.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)