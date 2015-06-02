June 2 Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited
(ADO Properties):
* Swallowbird Trading & Investments Limited, to be renamed
ADO Properties S.A., targets listing on the regulated market
(Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2015
* Offer is expected to consist of an issue of new ordinary
shares and a sale of existing shares from ADO Group Ltd.,
company's sole shareholder
* To support a fast-track inclusion into EPRA index, an
offering size of at least 400 million euros ($437.80 million) is
envisioned
* IPO proceeds are intended to be used mainly for add-on
acquisitions of residential portfolios in Berlin and targeted
investments in the current portfolio
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
