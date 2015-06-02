BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9
May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :
June 2 Euro-Tax.pl SA :
* Its shareholders approve FY 2014 dividend of 0.38 zloty per share or 1.9 million zlotys ($507,750) in total
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7420 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that massive global grain stocks are making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain internationally, sending its shares plummeting by their most in eight years.