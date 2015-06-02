BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments issues 300 mln yuan 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
June 2 Indexmedica SA :
* Completes subscription and allots 4,317,180 series D shares at 2.27 zlotys ($0.61) per share to two investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7434 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary Sosei R&D Limited signs an investment agreement with MiNA (Holdings) Limited, which is the holding company of UK-based bio-medical firm MiNA Therapeutics Limited