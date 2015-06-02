June 2 Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Proposed closure of spire st saviour's hospital

* After a thorough assessment spire healthcare board has proposed closure of hospital, given investment in infrastructure needed to bring spire st saviour's in line with our other hospitals

* Proposed closure has no impact on guidance for full 2015 financial year