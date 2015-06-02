BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments issues 300 mln yuan 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
June 2 Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Proposed closure of spire st saviour's hospital
* After a thorough assessment spire healthcare board has proposed closure of hospital, given investment in infrastructure needed to bring spire st saviour's in line with our other hospitals
* Proposed closure has no impact on guidance for full 2015 financial year
* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary Sosei R&D Limited signs an investment agreement with MiNA (Holdings) Limited, which is the holding company of UK-based bio-medical firm MiNA Therapeutics Limited