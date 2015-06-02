BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
June 2 Zeltia SA :
* PharmaMar says that Janssen Research & Development, LLC study on trabectedin shows improvement of disease control in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS)
* Says the phase III clinical trial with SAR3007 shows significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with trabectedin (Yondelis) compared to dacarbazine in patients with advanced liposarcoma (LPS) or leiomyosarcoma (LMS) previously treated with an anthracycline and at least one other chemotherapy Source text for Eikon:
