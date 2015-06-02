June 2 Zeltia SA :

* PharmaMar says that Janssen Research & Development, LLC study on trabectedin shows improvement of disease control in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS)

* Says the phase III clinical trial with SAR3007 shows significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with trabectedin (Yondelis) compared to dacarbazine in patients with advanced liposarcoma (LPS) or leiomyosarcoma (LMS) previously treated with an anthracycline and at least one other chemotherapy Source text for Eikon:

