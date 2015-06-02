BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments issues 300 mln yuan 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
June 2 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Birmingham dental hospital and school of dentistry chooses Agfa Healthcare's enterprise imaging unified management platform
* Agreement includes support for five years, with the possibility to extend it for two additional years
* Installation will start mid 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1AKFn0e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary Sosei R&D Limited signs an investment agreement with MiNA (Holdings) Limited, which is the holding company of UK-based bio-medical firm MiNA Therapeutics Limited