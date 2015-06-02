Mexico's Elektra reports near quadrupling of Q1 profit
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
June 2 Vinci :
* Vinci named preferred bidder for the Regina bypass project in the province of Saskatchewan (Canada)
* A P3 contract with a term of 30 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
LONDON, May 3 This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon.