June 3 Dufry AG :

* Publishes terms of capital increase and rights offering

* Investors have agreed to purchase new shares for which existing shareholders have not exercised their pre-emptive rights in rights offering

* Investment commitment of investors is up to 450 million Swiss francs ($482.57 million) each, corresponding to a maximum aggregate investment amount of 1.35 billion Swiss francs

* Investors committed to purchase shares at subscription and offer price for new shares provided it is not higher than 145 Swiss francs per share

* If number of commitment shares does not exceed number of rump shares required to raise gross proceeds of 2.2 billion Swiss francs

* Rights exercise period is expected to start on June 12 and to end on June 19 12:00 noon CEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)