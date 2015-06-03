BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Pierrel SpA :
* Says registered Orabloc in Kosovo, Serbia, Iraq, and Iran
* To launch Orabloc in Kosovo and Serbia by Q4 2015
* To launch in Iraq first a lidocaine-based anesthetic by Q4 2015 and to launch Orabloc afterwards
* Says planned distribution of dental anesthetic in Iran may experience a delay of one quarter
* Says planned distribution of dental anesthetic in Iran may experience a delay of one quarter

* Sees to expand distribution of Orabloc to Russia and Poland
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners