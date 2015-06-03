June 3 Pierrel SpA :

* Says registered Orabloc in Kosovo, Serbia, Iraq, and Iran

* To launch Orabloc in Kosovo and Serbia by Q4 2015

* To launch in Iraq first a lidocaine-based anesthetic by Q4 2015 and to launch Orabloc afterwards

* Says planned distribution of dental anesthetic in Iran may experience a delay of one quarter

* Sees to expand distribution of Orabloc to Russia and Poland