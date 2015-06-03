BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen initiates a share buyback program
* Announced it has granted Natixis a mandate to purchase 500,000 shares, or about 0.60 percent of share capital
* Mandate begins on June 3 and will end on December 31
* Purchased shares will be canceled
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners