June 3 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen initiates a share buyback program

* Announced it has granted Natixis a mandate to purchase 500,000 shares, or about 0.60 percent of share capital

* Mandate begins on June 3 and will end on December 31

* Purchased shares will be canceled