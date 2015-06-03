BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* Completed its initial analysis of results of its phase 2 clinical study of Cis-UCA in Dry Eye disease
* Cis-UCA did not show statistically significant improvements in two co-primary endpoints for treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye
* Statistically significant efficacy was seen in some secondary endpoints
* Cis-UCA was safe and as well tolerated as placebo
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners