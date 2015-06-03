June 3 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Completed its initial analysis of results of its phase 2 clinical study of Cis-UCA in Dry Eye disease

* Cis-UCA did not show statistically significant improvements in two co-primary endpoints for treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye

* Statistically significant efficacy was seen in some secondary endpoints

* Cis-UCA was safe and as well tolerated as placebo

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)