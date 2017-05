June 3 Workspace Group Plc

* FY profit before tax up 43 pct to 360.0 mln stg (2014: 252.5 mln stg)

* Final dividend per share increased by 15 pct to 8.15p (2014: 7.09p)

* FY EPRA net asset value per share up 42 pct to 7.03 stg (2014: 4.96 stg)

* Like-For-Like occupancy 92.2 pct (March 2014: 91.4 pct)

* Total net rental income up 15 pct to 57.7 mln stg (March 2014: 50.3 mln stg)