BRIEF-Wild Bunch FY16 revenues up at 121.7 mln euros
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
June 3 Prowebce SA :
* Holding company PWCE Participations to launch offer for Prowebce shares followed by squeeze-out
* PWCE Participations is controlled by Edenred France , Patrice X Thiry, SECAFI DSE and some managers of Prowebce
* PWCE Participations currently holds 95.40 percent of the capital and 95.78 percent of the voting rights of Prowebce
